Patriots' Drake Maye Has Chip on His Shoulder
The New England Patriots have finally given the fans what they have been asking for over the last couple of weeks. Jerod Mayo has made the decision to move on from Jacoby Brissett to Drake Maye as his starting quarterback for the team's Week 6 game against the Houston Texans.
Maye takes over an offense that has been dead in the water throughout the first five weeks of the year.
Brissett did his best, but his lack of elite arm talent as a major issue. The arm talent that Maye possesses will immediately make the Patriots a more dangerous offense.
Outside of that, New England will also get their first full look at the future of the franchise. After being drafted with the No. 3 overall pick, Maye is without a doubt the franchise quarterback for the foreseeable future.
Heading into the first start of his career, Maye spoke out and made it clear that he has a chip on his shoulder. He wants to prove all of the people who doubt his ability wrong.
“It’s an opportunity to go out there and prove people wrong.”
That kind of attitude is awesome to see from a young quarterback. He's clearly brimming with confidence ahead of this week's game.
Hopefully, the Patriots will be prepared to support their young quarterback. The offensive line has been bad all year long. They have to figure out a way to be better and give Maye time to make plays.
Also, the wide receivers need to play better than they have. It has been a rough year for the team's wide receivers, but perhaps having a better arm throwing the football will help fix that issue.
Going up against a talented Texans squad won't be an easy task for Maye. But, the matchup gives him a huge opportunity.
If he can come out and guide New England to an upset win over Houston, the hype would instantly take a huge jump about him.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what kind of starting debut Maye can put together. Make sure to tune in to watch his first start at 1:00 p.m. EST on Sunday.
