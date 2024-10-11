Patriots' Bill Belichick Reacts to Jets Firing Robert Saleh
Bill Belichick has been very vocal about the NFL on talk shows and podcasts since parting ways with the New England Patriots. It has given Patriots fans a chance to get to know him better for his personality and view about the game, as opposed to simply being the greatest head coach of all-time.
Most recently, Belichick shared his reaction to the New York Jets making the decision to fire head coach Robert Saleh ahead of Week 6.
On an episode of "Coach Podcast," Belichick spoke out about the situation and was clearly confused by the Jets' decision.
"It is a little bit puzzling. It is what it is, and everybody has to move forward. It's the owner's prerogative to make that decision, and clearly that's what he decided to do," Belichick said. "But there have been a lot of things that have been kind of confusing. It hasn't been a great situation for the Jets this year. You can kind of feel there's been kind of a chill."
He is 100 percent right. There has been a very cold feeling hanging over New York this season. That coldness culminating in the firing of Saleh so early in the year was a surprise.
To replace Saleh, the Jets promoted defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to be their interim head coach. It's expected that New York is prepared to continue forward with him rather than look for a new full-time head coach in the middle of the season.
Interestingly, Belichick has been thrown around as a possible candidate for the job. However, there has been speculation that he would pass on that opportunity due to not wanting to work with team owner Woody Johnson.
That being said, the opportunity to coach Aaron Rodgers and the talented group of players that New York has put together would have to be intriguing to Belichick.
New England fans would hate to see Belichick return with an AFC East rival. They'd love to see him coach again, but not for a division opponent.
At this point in time, it does not seem likely that Belichick will end up with the Jets.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see how the move works out for New York.
Firing a coach in the middle of the season can be a very good thing or a disaster. The Patriots wouldn't mind seeing the latter option end up becoming reality.
