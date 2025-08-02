Former Patriots TE Re-Signs With Ravens
FOXBORO, MA. — After spending the last two seasons as a member of the Baltimore Ravens, a former Patriots tight end is staying in the Old Line State.
According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz and confirmed by Patriots on SI, Scotty Washington has signed a free agent contract with the Ravens. It continues his stint with his fourth team in the NFL, as the converted wide receiver also spent time with the Bengals, Patriots and Steelers.
After joining New England’s practice squad in September 2023, he spent most of the season inactive for games. In a Week 16 game against the Bengals, Washington was the intended target on a 3rd-and-29 pass from quarterback Mac Jones. The tight end jumped up for the ball and inadvertently knocked it into the hands of Jakobi Meyers for the touchdown. However, the Patriots went on to lose 22-18.
The game still remains the only regular season action the 28-year-old has suited up for in his career. He was on the field for 22 snaps that game and was soon placed on the practice squad injured reserve. He went through surgery that offseason, a source confirmed to Patriots on SI.
The following summer, Washington – who switched his uniform number from No. 88 to No. 17 to accommodate new free agent Mike Gesicki – was released during cut-down day that August.
Washington is far from the only former Patriot to play for Baltimore in 2025. Quarterback-turned-wide receiver Malik Cunningham was teammates with Washington in New England, while linebacker Kyle Van Noy had two stints with the Patriots in prior seasons.
