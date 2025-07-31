Patriots CB Taking Advantage of Opportunities
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots cornerback D.J. James knows that when opportunity knocks, you must answer.
With a recent stretch of injuries placing a strain on the Patriots defensive backfield, James has been maximizing his reps during training camp practices. In the absence of starting corners Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis III, the second-year corner has been regularly aligning with the first-team defense. In fact, head coach Mike Vrabel has touted James as being among the team’s most-pleasant camp surprises.
"DJ is one of those players that’s improved from the end of the spring until now, and he’s taken advantage of some players that aren’t there,” Vrabel told reporters on Wednesday. “So then he moves up a group or whatever that may be, and therefore he’s taken advantage of his opportunities and, you know, he’ll continue to earn more opportunities. But DJ is an improved player through the short time that we’ve been here."
Davis entered the NFL as selection number 192 in the sixth round of the 2024 draft by the Seattle Seahawks. The Auburn product competed for a depth spot at slot corner. However, an inconsistent showing during camp and the preseason led to his release during Seattle’s final roster cutdowns. He was subsequently signed to the Patriots practice squad, where he remained for the rest of the 2024 season. New England signed James to a futures contract in January.
Though James was considered a slot corner for much of his rookie season, he has a great deal of experience on the outside from his time at Auburn, as well as his first collegiate stop at Oregon. The 24-year-old will fight for the ball at the catch point and has shown no apprehension in showcasing his physicality. At 5’11” and 184 pounds, James may be considered undersized for play along the perimeter. However, he has played much bigger than his frame when filling in for either Gonzalez or Davis during team drills. Upon Davis’ return to the field on Thursday, James was aligned opposite the Pats prominent free-agent acquisition at the top of the depth chart.
Still, James refuses to rest on his laurels. Fully aware of the temporary nature of NFL gridiron success, the Mobile, AL native continues to take the practice fields each day with the focus of making plays.
“D.J James always gets around the ball,” James told reporters Wednesday while speaking in the third person. “He’s always around the ball.”
In that vein, James undoubtedly hopes to remain “around the ball” as a member of the Patriots for the foreseeable future, and beyond.
