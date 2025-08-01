Patriots Trade Proposal Lands Commanders' Terry McLaurin
The door may have flung open for the New England Patriots to acquire a star wide receiver, as Terry McLaurin has requested a trade from the Washington Commanders.
Whether or not the Commanders actually fulfill McLaurin's demands remains to be seen. After all, McLaurin is under contract through 2025, and Washington still has a chance to strike a long-term deal with the two-time Pro Bowler.
Nevertheless, teams will absolutely be calling the Commanders about a potential trade now, and you have to figure that the receiver-needy Patriots will be one of them.
Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has put together a trade package for New England to pry McLaurin away from Washington, and it involves the Pats sending a second-round draft pick as well as wide outs Kendrick Bourne and Ja'Lynn Polk to the nation's capital.
"The Patriots' package offers a veteran receiver and one with upside. Bourne can contribute right away. Polk may just need more opportunities to blossom into a consistent playmaker," Moton wrote. "Polk, a second-rounder from the 2024 draft, hauled in 12 out of 33 targets for 87 yards and two touchdowns last season. He made steady progress over three collegiate terms at Washington and could do the same on the pro level with more experience and targets."
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns last season, making his second Pro Bowl appearance while also earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection.
While the Ohio State product is a terrific player, there are some caveats here.
First of all, McLaurin turns 30 years old in September. Do the Patriots really want to not only surrender valuable draft capital for an aging receiver, but also pay him substantial money over a long-term contract?
Second, would McLaurin even want to go to New England? Remember: because McLaurin only has one year left on his deal, he definitely has some say in where he gets dealt. If he refuses to sign an extension with the Pats, it would probably but the kibosh on any trade straightaway.
