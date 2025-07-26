Chargers Sign Former Patriots WR
FOXBORO, MA. — One of the New England Patriots’ breakout players from last year's preseason has found a new home in the AFC, as the Los Angeles Chargers announced on Friday that they signed wide receiver JaQuae Jackson to a free agent contract.
Jackson had originally come to the NFL by way of an undrafted free agent contact with the Atlanta Falcons, before — ironically enough — being released in a corresponding move for Atlanta to sign former Patriots draft pack Andrew Stueber.
On June 6, 2024, the Patriots brought Jackson in and quickly involved him into the offense during training camp. It soon translated into the game field, as the former Rutgers star nabbed a 39-yard touchdown pass from Joe Milton III against the Carolina Panthers in the preseason.
His tenure in New England’s was effectively over the following week, as a non-contact injury against the Philadelphia Eagles led to Jackson tearing his ACL and subsequently being placed on injured reserve. The rookie quickly grabbed his left knee, and the team immediately ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
"Obviously, a scary incident on the field,” then-head coach Jerod Mayo said postgame. “The X-rays came back negative and he’ll be getting an MRI this morning.”
He signed a exclusive rights free agent contract at the league minimum to remain in New England in February, but was released two months later following this year’s draft and had been a free agent ever since. The 25-year-old wideout will now join a pair of fellow former Patriots in quarterback Taylor Heinicke (2017) and wide receiver Jalen Reagor (2023-24) on the Chargers' offense.
“I want to be the best. I’m willing to put the work in. I’ve put in endless hours of work. I love the game,” Jackson told The Draft Network in April 2024. “I’m going to absorb knowledge to be the best I can be. I’ve beaten adversity my entire life. I’ve never taken no for an answer. Every team should want a guy like that.”
As for New England, its wide receiver room is wide open. Veterans Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas have put together a strong start to the summer, while question marks surround the bottom half of the depth chart -- including former second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk, free agent signing Mack Hollins and undrafted rookie Efton Chism III.
