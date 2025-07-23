Patriots' Stefon Diggs Gets Honest After First Practice
The New England Patriots have just gotten the motions of their training camp ahead of next season kicked off this week, allowing both new and returning faces to return to the building following minicamp and OTAs to start preparing for the year ahead.
In that mix is none other than Patriots offseason addition Stefon Diggs, who signed onboard in March to a three-year deal following an ACL tear last season, now medically cleared for football activities less than a full calendar year from suffering the injury.
But for Diggs, as he's getting back into the groove of things during camp, he's seemingly still getting his feet wet with both on the field with the Patriots, as well as still navigating his way around the New England playbook, as revealed in his first camp presser.
Diggs dove into the process he's been undergoing with training camps getting started around the league this week, noting his excitement for the opportunity, while also noting he's still been studying the ins and outs of the Patriots' playbook.
“I’m still grasping it right now, lot of studying I’m doing,” Diggs said at Patriots camp. “I’m excited about it. I’ve seen a lot of receivers in this offense have a lot of success. We got a lot of weapons. Still learning the book as of right now, but I’m super excited.”
Especially in a new, unique offense like Josh McDaniels has in store, it's not a surprise for either Diggs or any of the Patriots' wide receivers to still have some growth to come before truly settling into the fold of this New England offense
It remains to be seen just how Diggs will factor into the Patriots offense come next season, but on the surface, he seems primed for a big role as a key target for Drake Maye, if his health is able to return to full form.
When he was healthy for eight games last season for the Houston Texans, Diggs posted 47 receptions on 496 yards and four total touchdowns, being on pace for what would've been his seventh-straight 1,000 receiving yard season of his career.
In due time, Diggs will find himself settled in the mix for the Patriots offense after a few reps under his belt, with training camp being the perfect time to get adjusted.
