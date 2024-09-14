Former QB Blasts Patriots Over Drake Maye Strategy
The New England Patriots are employing a very interesting strategy with rookie quarterback Drake Maye, allowing him to get significant first-team reps in practice.
Well, former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel takes umbrage with the Patriots' decision, taking to social media to call New England's plan "extremely eye opening and rare." He added that he has never been a part of a situation where a starting quarterback wasn't getting 100 percent of the reps.
When NFL analyst Matt Miller replied to Daniel saying that a switch under center seems to be inevitable, Daniel said that the Pats should "just do it already," going as far to call the strategy "malpractice" for both Maye and Jacoby Brissett.
Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo confirmed earlier in the week that Maye was getting 30 percent of the reps in practice, which definitely raised some eyebrows.
New England selected Maye with the third overall pick of the NFL Draft back in April, and all along, the general consensus was that Brissett would be the Week 1 starter.
That ended up being the case, but an impressive showing by Maye in preseason had some believing that a quarterback change could be looming sooner rather than later in Foxborough.
Others have speculated that the Pats should sit Maye for the majority of the season due to the Patriots' offensive line issues and their dearth of talent at the skill positions.
The last thing New England wants to do is damage Maye in his debut campaign, especially after the Mac Jones debacle.
The Pats were able to put together a surprising upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener, but Brissett didn't exactly light it up in the victory, going 15-for-24 with 121 yards.
Still, the Patriots are clearly going to be cautious with Maye.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!