Insider Names Patriots' Biggest Trade Need
The New England Patriots may have upset the Cincinnati Bengals in their season opener, but that does not mean the Patriots are bereft of needs.
As a matter of fact, New England still has plenty of roster holes that need to be filled.
But what is the Pats' biggest area of need?
In a recent mailbag, Phil Perry of NBC Sports responded to a fan who asked what trades the Patriots could potentially make. While Perry did not identify any specific players, he did mention one position New England most needs to address: offensive line.
"Probably too early to say. Might have to get closer to the deadline before teams start identifying themselves as buyers or sellers," Perry wrote. "But perhaps there's a piece worth dealing for, particularly on the offensive line, later in the season if they feel they want to play their rookie quarterback and want to get another piece to help protect him."
The Pats' offensive line was a known area of weakness heading into 2024, so it's not at all surprising that Perry thinks the Patriots may make a move along that front.
Pro Football Network ranked New England's offensive line 31st in the NFL before the season, and while the unit did a fair job against the Bengals, it still obviously needs some work.
Of course, what the Pats decide to do in terms of midseason trades will entirely depend on where they are in the standings.
If the Patriots are in playoff contention by the Nov. 5 trade deadline, they may opt to become buyers. If not, they may sell off some pieces.
There is also the chance that New England could be opportunistic regardless of record. For example, if the Pats see a talented offensive lineman available at the deadline, they may pounce in order to bring him aboard for the future.