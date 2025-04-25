Grading Patriots' Selection of LSU OT Will Campbell
The New England Patriots got their left tackle in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, taking Will Campbell from LSU with the No. 4 overall pick. A few members of our Patriots Country staff weighed in on the pick and gave our thoughts on what Campbell can do for the Patriots in the near and distant future.
"The Patriots chose to fill their biggest roster void at left tackle with arguably the best offensive lineman in the 2025 NFL Draft Class. On that basis, it’s hard to argue against this pick. Campbell is not only a physical, technically proficient blocker, but his athleticism allows him to be a force in pass protection. While his arm length opens him up to the possibility of being beat by agile defenders, he has the football IQ necessary to overcome his deficiencies and find success. Lastly, having lost longtime team captain David Andrews this offseason, the Pats had a clear need for high-character leadership to anchor their new-look offensive line. Campbell will immediately command the respect and affection of his teammates, allowing him to fill that void admirably. Grade: A-" - Mike D'Abate
"The Patriots didn't get flashy with their first-round pick, but more often than not, the easiest and most obvious choice is usually the best. The left tackle spot was the biggest glaring need remaining on the Patriots' roster, and now they have someone in Campbell who can be the anchor at that position for a decade. With how the board fell, too, they are in prime position to land a select number of receivers many believed would go in the first round. Luther Burden, Jayden Higgins, and Kyle Williams are all names to watch for New England in round two, which makes this pick even better in hindsight. Grade: A"- Jarrett Bailey
The Patriots are slated to pick sixth in round two with the 38th overall pick, and also hold two third-round picks, as well, to add even more talent to their roster.
