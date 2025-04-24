Patriots Draft Pick Steve McMichael Passes Away After ALS Battle
Chicago Bears legend turned pro wrestler, and former New England Patriots draft pick, Stephen "Mongo" McMichael has died after a battle with ALS, according to his friend Ric Flair on Twitter. He was 67.
McMichael disclosed his ALS diagnosis to the Chicago Tribune in 2021, and was awarded the ALS Courage Award by the Les Turner ALS Foundation in the same year. ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects the nerve cells of the brain and spinal cord, leading to loss of muscle control, atrophy, and eventually paralysis.
Mongo played his collegiate football career as a defensive tackle for the Texas Longhorns from 1976 to 1979. He was selected by the Patriots in the 1980 NFL draft, but was cut after just one season, moving on to the Chicago Bears soon after in 1981. The move paid off, as McMichael went on to play 15 seasons with the team and become a Chicago football legend.
In 1984, he told Bob Verdi of the Chicago Tribune, "Thank God New England got rid of me. Some teams, they want you to have a certain image. Other teams, like this one, they just want you to get down and dirty. I'm really proud to be a Bear. The Patriots, yeah, they thought I was a little weird. And I guess I am. But here they don't care, long as you play hard. The town, the coach, the team — it's Steve McMichael. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
McMichael was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2010 and the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2024. The defensive tackle was a two-time Pro Bowler, a five-time All-Pro, and won Super Bowl XX with the Chicago Bears in 1986.
In 2019, the Chicago Tribune listed McMichael at No. 18 on their list of 100 best Bears players ever.
