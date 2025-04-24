Patriots' Top Target Will Campbell Works Raising Cane's Ahead of Draft
Just over 24 hours away from finding out his long-awaited NFL fate for this year's draft in Green Bay, LSU's top offensive tackle prospect Will Campbell took on the fryers at a Raising Cane's food truck alongside Arizona's top-rated wideout Tetairoa McMillan.
The two stayed busy on the streets of Green Bay at the mobile fast-food joint, whipping up fried chicken and fries to an assortment of NFL Draft attendees, all just one sleep away from the biggest moment of their football career.
For New England Patriots fans, perhaps they could've been getting their fried chicken from their future first-round draft pick in Will Campbell, one of the most popular prospect connections to the team in recent weeks, and a potential answer on their offensive line to protect quarterback Drake Maye for the foreseeable future.
His fit in New England is a verdict that Patriots fans will have to wait until Thursday to officially uncover. As for Campbell, he's taking in the moment during the short time he has before learning what's to come for his NFL future.
"I'm excited, blessed to be here," Campbell said of the NFL Draft. "Short list of guys that get invited to this, so to be able to be here is a huge honor."
Campbell will be one of 15 players attending this year's draft in Green Bay, with the LSU product expecting to hear his name early in the night as a nearly surefire top-ten pick.
Inevitably, Campbell could be the perfect selection at four to fit the Patriots' needs at left tackle. New England has made their share of improvements this offseason in their unit upfront by signing veteran guys like Morgan Moses and Garrett Bradbury. Yet, a name like Campbell in the mix could be the catalyst to take this group of protection to the next level.
In the eyes of Campbell, he's more than ready to take on that challenge, and when looking at his elite production while facing top-end SEC competition for three seasons at LSU, it's hard to deny the value he can bring to an NFL squad.
"On the field, I really don't have to sell myself," Campbell said following his Raising Cane's shift. "I've got the resume that speaks for itself– 38 starts in the SEC since I was 17 years old– that kind of stuff sells itself. But, the man that I am off the field, the dude that I can be in the locker room; I came into LSU as a 17 year old freshman, earned the respect of the older guys by the way that I carried myself and the way that I work, that's something that I want to bring to the organization that I go to. I think it'll take me a long way."
Could Campbell be on his way to a navy blue and red hat in due time? It remains to be seen, but whatever team ends up landing the LSU star could be in for a real difference maker, and a killer fry cook to boot.
The 2025 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday, April 24th in Green Bay WI.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!