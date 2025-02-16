Here's How Patriots Could Trade for A.J. Brown
The New England Patriots have been connected to quite a few different trade scenarios heading into the NFL offseason. One of those trade scenarios has been a move to pursue Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver A.J. Brown.
Bringing in a top-tier wide receiver for young franchise quarterback Drake Maye has been listed as a top priority. Brown would certainly fit that bill.
With that being said, the Eagles are coming off of a Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs. Would Philadelphia even be open to the idea of trading Brown?
There have been many signs that there is some form of drama surrounding him with the Eagles. Perhaps the right offer from the Patriots could force them to consider the option of dealing him.
Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire has suggested a trade idea between New England and Philadelphia that would send Brown to the Patriots.
He suggested a trade package of Kendrick Bourne and two second-round picks to the Eagles in exchange for Brown.
"Brown is the highest-paid receiver in the NFL and is under contract through 2029," McLaughlin wrote. "While it's doubtful that Philadelphia would give him up coming off a Super Bowl championship, New England could shock the NFL world with a deal such as this. The Patriots would have to give up multiple draft picks, and likely some players, but Brown's talents could be worth it."
If that is a trade that Philadelphia would consider, New England should jump at it.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Eagles, Brown played in 13 games. He caught 67 passes for 1,079 yards and seven touchdowns. Those numbers would take the Patriots' offense to the next level.
Surrounding Maye with the best talent possible is necessary for his development.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the upcoming offseason has in store for New England. Brown would be an elite target for the Patriots and this trade would be a massive win.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!