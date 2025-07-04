Insider Drops Shocking Trade Update on Patriots Star
Back in March, the New England Patriots signed wide receiver Stefon Diggs to a three-year, $69 million contract, giving him $26 million in guaranteed money. The hope was that Diggs would finally supply Drake Maye with a serious No. 1 receiver after the young quarterback had the worst receiving corps in football at his disposal last season.
Unfortunately, Diggs has not exactly gotten himself into the Patriots' good graces thus far, as he was seen on a yacht engaging in some rather questionable activity on Memorial Day while organized team activities were underway.
At the time, trade speculation immediately surfaced concerning the 31-year-old, who is recovering from a torn ACL and is not even guaranteed to play in Week 1. That chatter quickly quelled, however, and it appears that Diggs is full steam ahead with New England going into the regular season.
Or is he?
Greg Bedard of Boston Sports Journal still isn't 100 percent positive that Diggs will be on the roster come opening day and actually thinks a trade could still occur.
“Diggs, (Mack) Hollins and (Kyle) Williams are the stone-cold locks,” Bedard wrote. “I am, however, not guaranteeing that Diggs is on this roster, although I would put it at about 95 percent. My only allowance: the team isn’t thrilled with Diggs, for whatever reason, a legit No. 1 becomes available, and Diggs goes out in a trade for the new No. 1 WR. Long shot, but I’m not totally ruling it out."
Chances are, Diggs will be on the field with the Patriots at some point in 2025, even if it isn't the season opener. It would take a very unique set of circumstances for them to trade him now.
But there is no question that the four-time Pro Bowler has a lot to prove in Foxborough thanks to not getting off on the right foot.
