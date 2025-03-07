Insider Hearing Patriots Connected to Major WR Trade
As we head into the meat and potatoes of this NFL offseason, it's clear the New England Patriots will be in the market to make some improvements to their wide receiver room after years of aspiring for more at the position.
And per recent developments, that big addition at wideout for the Patriots could come via a blockbuster trade, as several around the league seem to think New England is at the top of the list of suitors for Seattle Seahawks receiver DK Metcalf.
During an interview on the Pat McAfee Show, draft expert Daniel Jeremiah pulled the curtain back on some behind-the-scenes of the Metcalf's recent trade request, claiming that many around the NFL assume the Seahawks star could be in for a move to Foxborough.
"Everybody's saying DK to New England, man," Jeremiah said. "Everybody in the league thinks he's going there... DK becomes available, you just talk to a bunch of buddies around the league, and they're like, 'That just makes too much sense.' They have all the money, they have all the space, they have no weapons... The high second round pick, what are they picking, 38 or something? So, second-round pick and DK Metcalf."
The sentiment surrounding Metcalf's chances to end up in New England has been mixed since whispers of his potential move emerged. A few reports seemed to note the Patriots had "kicked the tires" on a deal for the Seahawks wideout, while it now feels they may not be totally out of the hunt for his services.
Metcalf would be a colossal addition to the Patriots' wide receiver room after years of struggling to provide worthwhile weapons. The 27-year-old is coming off a nice season despite having a limited sample size, playing in 15 games to post 66 catches, 992 yards, and five touchdowns.
For someone like Drake Maye, it's hard to dislike the idea of bringing him in. Yet, there are still lingering hurdles in the way that may prevent such a move from being so seamless for New England.
Not only would acquiring Metcalf require paying out a major check for his aspired new deal, but Seattle may reportedly want a haul in return for him. Giving up such significant assets while the team is well within its rebuilding phase could be a risky gamble, but perhaps the Patriots brass is willing to be aggressive in their pursuit of getting this roster back up to speed as quickly as possible.
Time will tell how the Patriots' approach shakes out, but if New England wants to make a splash, Metcalf could be the perfect candidate to make that happen.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!