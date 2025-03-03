Patriots Kicked Tires on Blockbuster WR Trade
The New England Patriots enter this offseason with a major emphasis on upgrading the outlook at wide receiver.
It was another year of New England desiring more from their weapons. Despite the emergence of Drake Maye, the Patriots ranked 32nd in the NFL for passing yards gained and had no pass catcher on the roster logging over 700 yards. As a result, the team is expected to be active on the market to bring in the necessary upgrades.
A flurry of names have been linked to the Patriots in the beginning weeks of the offseason, but one name may be off the radar for New England: Seattle Seahawks wide receiver D.K. Metcalf.
According to the Boston Herald's Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed, the Patriots have "kicked the tires" on a Metcalf deal, instead focusing on free agency for their aspired wide receiver additions rather than a trade.
"The Patriots prefer signing Higgins or Godwin over a trade for another No. 1 receiver for the simple fact they would rather sign someone into their $127.7 million worth of cap space instead of surrendering draft capital in a deal and significant cap space. The front office has nonetheless kicked the tires on a potential trade for Seattle’s D.K. Metcalf, per source, while it weighs the ripple effects of making a player they’re not familiar with, like Metcalf, the new highest-paid player on the team."
Metcalf is an interesting name to throw into the mix of options for New England as a physical, dominant option on the outside to pair next to a budding star under center in Maye. However, there doesn't look to be a ton of traction on a deal at the moment.
The 27-year-old finished his previous showing with the Seahawks playing in 15 games to post 66 catches, 992 yards, and five touchdowns as the second-leading pass-catcher in Seattle's offense. He has his rightful appeal as a potential trade target considering his status among one of the best receivers in the league, but the fit may not be right in New England.
Instead, the Patriots have a plan in place. Rather than forfeit assets in a trade to bring in receiver talent, they want to maximize their draft selections to put together a stable young core, while spending their trove of money at their own will. It's a bold move to pass on a talent like Metcalf if he's available, but perhaps there are better opportunities in store for New England to take advantage of.
