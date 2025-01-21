Insider Links Patriots to Eagles Star Defender
The New England Patriots are in need of a roster overhaul this offseason, and while most of their gaping holes are on the offensive side of the ball, they could also use some help defensively.
With free agency rapidly approaching, you're certainly going to hear a few familiar names linked to the Patriots regularly in the coming weeks, and one that keeps surfacing is Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Josh Sweat.
New England is in dire need of pass-rushing help, as it finished last in the NFL with 28 sacks this year. Considering it traded Matthew Judon and Josh Uche, that shouldn't come as much of a surprise.
The good news is that the Pats will have plenty of money available to address the problem on the open market, and Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston is the latest person to suggest that they should pursue Sweat in March.
"Josh Sweat will be among the top edge rushers available in free agency, making him an obvious fit for a Pats team that ranked dead last in sacks in 2024," Perry wrote. "The 27-year-old notched eight sacks and 15 QB hits in his seventh season with the Philadelphia Eagles."
Sweat, who played his collegiate football at Florida State, was selected by the Eagles in the fourth round of the 2018 NFL Draft.
It took Sweat until his fourth season to really break out, when he registered 45 tackles and 7.5 sacks en route to a Pro Bowl appearance. The following year, he racked up 48 tackles, 11 sacks and an interception in what represents his best campaign to date, although he oddly did not earn any accolades that season.
The Chesapeake, Va. native isn't a superstar, but he is definitely a Pro Bowl-caliber player who would provide the Patriots' defense with a much-needed lift.
