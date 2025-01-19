Patriots Projected to Make Massive Move in NFL Free Agency
The New England Patriots are loaded with cap space heading into the NFL offseason. With lots of money to spend, the front office will be looking to make some aggressive improvements to the roster.
Everyone has been talking about the Patriots' need to find a No. 1 wide receiver. It's time to talk more about that need.
Looking ahead at the offseason, there are plenty of talented wide receivers who will be available. Some would be better fits than others, but New England should be able to find an upgrade or two.
Obviously, there is one name that would be the prized addition in free agency. That player is none other than Cincinnati Bengals star wide receiver Tee Higgins.
Matt Johnson of SportsNaut has now made a projection for Higgins this offseason. He has projected that Higgins will end up landing with the Patriots.
"The Cincinnati Bengals can try and do everything in their power to retain Tee Higgins, but the rubber meets the road once he hits the open market. Higgins is a bonafide No. 1 receiver and he’s only entering his age-26 season," Johnson wrote.
"This is a golden opportunity for a team with a franchise-caliber quarterback on a rookie contract to strike. The New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers are both compelling options, but the Patriots;’ aggressiveness leads to Higgins landing $30-plus million AAV to become Drake Maye’s No. 1 receiver for the next five years."
Higgins has been linked on many different occasions to New England. However, the Bengals would like to find a way to keep him. Other teams around the league would also pursue him if he does end up testing the free agency market.
That being said, the Patriots can offer him top-tier money, a great fit, and a rising young quarterback. They have a lot to try to sell him on.
It won't be easy, but New England is absolutely one of the top potential suitors for Higgins.
Hopefully, this prediction ends up becoming a reality. Giving Drake Maye a top weapon like Higgins would take his game to the next level.
Expect to continue hearing a ton of rumors about the Patriots and wide receivers. New England is going to be in on Higgins. Fans will just have to wait and see if the front office can get it done.
