Insider Links Patriots to Rams Breakout Star
The New England Patriots are entering the NFL offseason knowing they need to patch up nearly every area of their roster.
However, some holes are bigger than others for the Patriots.
Perhaps New England's most prominent need is along its offensive line, where it probably laid claim to the worst unit in football this past year.
Fortunately, the Pats have ample cap space heading into free agency, so they should be able to bring in some reinforcements in March.
ESPN recently put together a list of the top 50 free agents in the league this offseason, and Jeremy Fowler has identified a big potential target for the Patriots: Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson.
"Jackson might have priced himself out of Los Angeles, proving to be a reliable starting tackle with upside," Fowler wrote." He's known in the Rams building as a hard worker, and with more consistency he can become a top-15, top-20 left tackle. New England, which needs improvements along the line, is a potential fit."
The 26-year-old enjoyed a terrific year in 2024, starting 14 games and registering an overall grade of 78.3 over at Pro Football Focus. He also posted a 79.5 pass-blocking grade, which is great news for young quarterback Drake Maye.
New England had a revolving door at left tackle this past season, so it would certainly be nice for the Pats to gain some stability there to protect Maye's blind side.
Jackson may not be genuinely elite at his position, but he is a budding star who would represent a massive upgrade over what the Patriots trotted out in 2024.
New England has more money to spend than any other team in the NFL, so it can definitely afford to pay Jackson.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!