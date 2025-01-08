Insider: Patriots ‘Probably’ Hiring Mike Vrabel
The New England Patriots have been moving quickly in their search for a new head coach. After firing Jerod Mayo following just one season, the Patriots are set to interview Mike Vrabel and Ben Johnson over the next two days.
More than likely, New England is closing in on making their choice already.
Seeing anyone other than Vrabel or Johnson get hired by the Patriots would be a surprise. Truthfully, the job seems like it's Vrabel's to lose.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter has made a new report about Vrabel and New England. He stated that it would be a "surprise" if things didn't work out between the two parties.
Schefter did say that he doesn't expect a resolution being finalized this week. However, he did make it very clear that he expects Vrabel to end up getting the job.
You can listen to Schefter's report for yourself as well:
No one is going to be surprised to hear this. Vrabel has been connected to the Patriots for weeks.
Vrabel would bring a championship culture to New England. He has a proven track record during his time with the Tennessee Titans, which is exactly the kind of coach that the Patriots wanted to find.
After taking a gamble on Mayo that did not pay off in any way, shape, or form, New England has to make the right choice this time around. It sure seems like Robert Kraft and company have circled Vrabel as their main candidate.
Only time will tell, as a deal is not done between the two sides. There is still the interview that has to occur on Thursday and then negotiations. Vrabel also has plenty of other teams interested in him.
That being said, everything is trending towards this scenario becoming a reality.
Hopefully, there is more clarity on the situation following the interview tomorrow. Vrabel would be welcomed with open arms by the fans and could be a huge step in the direction of getting back to the playoffs.
