Insider Reveals Reasoning Behind Patriots QB Trade
The New England Patriots made a considerable shake-up to their quarterback room last week with their move to trade Joe Milton III to the Dallas Cowboys.
After one season in New England and one impressive Week 18 performance, Milton was shipped off to Dallas with a seventh-round pick in exchange for a fifth-round pick, effectively slimming the Patriots' quarterback room to two names, while the Cowboys land an appealing backup to Dak Prescott.
The decision was one that got a mixed reception across fans and the rest of the NFL world, but it’s one that was seemingly well-calculated by Mike Vrabel and the Patriots brass.
According to MassLive insider Karen Guregian, the trade was heavily attributed to both Milton’s feelings of being the starter, as well as Vrabel’s aspired culture to bring to the Patriots during his first year on the job.
“Based on intel gathered from sources during the week, Milton fancied himself a starter. He didn’t see himself being given a legitimate chance to compete with Drake Maye,” Guregian wrote. “Milton, who at 25 is three years older than the Patriots starter, made it clear behind the scenes he no longer wanted to be sitting behind Maye. For Vrabel, who is trying to establish a culture, and trying to set the tone for what’s to come, that attitude didn’t fly. So he didn’t wait. He extracted Milton before players arrived in town and the Patriots offseason program began April 7th.”
It was a mutual move that had a bit of benefit presented to both sides. Milton wanted a real chance at competing to be a starting quarterback, for whatever team it may be, and the Patriots wanted a certain culture and attitude in the buidling.
With that in mind, the move came to fruition, and now Milton will have his shot to compete next to Prescott in Dallas. Will that be an ambition that comes to form? Considering the major financial implications the Cowboys have tied up in their star quarterback, that could be tough to see, but the Tennessee product clearly has confidence in himself, and will be betting on himself for that prized opportunity in year two.
As for the Patriots, they’ll move forward with Maye as their clear starter, Josh Dobbs to back him up, then perhaps another third quarterback on the way via the draft or a late free agency signing.
Regardless, the Patriots accomplished their aspired mission in the end: landing an upgraded fifth-rounder in the process. It remains to be seen if such a decision will come back to bite New England in the near future, but in terms of their immediate goals for this season, perhaps pivoting off of Milton was the correct move all along.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!