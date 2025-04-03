Insiders Drop Bleak NFL Draft News for Patriots
The New England Patriots are likely hoping to land one of Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the fourth overall pick in the NFL Draft, but it's looking less and less probable that will occur.
ESPN's Adam Schefter provided an update concerning the first few picks during a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and he is under the impression that both Hunter and Carter will be off the board by the time the Patriots are on the clock.
“It certainly feels like the Cleveland Browns are inclined to look elsewhere aside from quarterback. And it’s starting to feel like the New York Giants at No. 3 are starting to look elsewhere other than quarterback,” Schefter said.
That means some combination of Hunter and Carter will be going to the Browns and Giants at the second and third picks in the draft, which would leave New England to either take offensive tackle Will Campbell, wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan or running back Ashton Jeanty.
The other option is that the Pats trade down, which is a very plausible scenario in the event that Hunter and Carter have already been bagged before No. 4.
To make matters worse, Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated has offered the same prediction.
“It’s starting to feel to me like there is less and less of a likelihood that Abdul Carter or Travis Hunter get to the Patriots,” Breer told NBC Sports Boston. “The Browns and Giants have at least given off some signals over the last week or two that they could take position players—Hunter, Carter—at 2 and 3 and then double back on Day 2 and get quarterbacks.”
The Pats surely have a contingency plan in place, but this is certainly not what Patriots fans fan to hear with the draft looming in a few weeks.
