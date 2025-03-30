Patriots Receive Bad News on Top WR Trade Target
The New England Patriots may have landed Stefon Diggs, but that does not necessarily mean they are done adding wide receiver talent.
In fact, the Patriots clearly still need more help at the position, and while the NFL Draft may be the easiest way for them to acquire it, they may also want to peruse the trade market.
One target that had been mentioned for New England recently is San Francisco 49ers star Brandon Aiyuk, who is rumored to be potential trade candidate.
However, ESPN's Adam Schefter has thrown a wet blanket on the Pats' chances of dealing for Aiyuk, noting that the 27-year-old is slated to receive a $22.85 million roster bonus from the 49ers on Tuesday, which likely means he is off the table.
“Once the 49ers pay that bonus, any trade talks for Aiyuk would be off, and he would be expected to spend the 2025 season in San Francisco,” Schefter wrote on X. “So Tuesday looms as Aiyuk’s unofficial trade deadline, and no deal currently is expected by then.”
The Patriots attempted to trade for Aiyuk last year, but at the time, the pass-catcher had just one year remaining on his deal and put the kibosh on any potential move to New England by informing the Pats that he would not be signing an extension with them.
Things are a bit different now, though, as San Francisco inked Aiyuk to a four-year, $120 million contract prior to the 2024 campaign, keeping him under team control through 2028.
So, why would the Niners trade Aiyuk? Well, the 49ers are dealing with significant financial issues, and the Arizona State product suffered a torn ACL midway through this past season. Not only that, but he wasn't all that effective before the injury, logging just 25 catches for 374 yards in seven games.
Perhaps Aiyuk would be too risky of an acquisition for the Patriots anyway, but regardless, it doesn't look like New England will have the opportunity to make a real play for him.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!