Jabrill Peppers Jokes With Mike Vrabel Over Uniform Number
FOXBORO, MA. — When Mike Vrabel spent eight seasons as a player for the Patriots, his No. 50 jersey quickly flew off the shelves. During Thursday's training camp practice, the often-hands on head coach sported a green pinny with No. 5 on it.
That certainly caught the attention of the team's current owner of the jersey number -- safety Jabrill Peppers, who's worn it since 2023.
"I keep telling him to take that five off," Peppers said. "He's not tough enough."
In classic Vrabel fashion, he was quick with a comeback for the longtime veteran.
"He told me to go check in on the Patriots Hall of Fame," Peppers said. "Nothing I can say to come back from that."
The Patriots recently took some of their rookies on a trip to the Patriots Hall of Fame, as seen in the second episode of the "Forged in Foxboro" series. Longtime offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia spoke to the rookie class about the New England legacy that came before, with clips of Vrabel pointing at vintage memorabilia woven into the scene.
It wasn't the first time that the Patriots' new head coach worn a practice uniform during the session. He was scene wearing pinnies during the team's introductory rookie minicamp, as well as OTAs last month.
It's what makes the Patriots who were here under the final years of Bill Belichick and the lone season of Jerod Mayo that much more indebted to Vrabel. A head coach who's willing to "suit up" and participate in practice is one that will get the best out of his roster.
"I think we're grateful. I think we're excited. There's an energy in the building," Vrabel said Wednesday. "The players seemed excited. ... I'm excited to hit the field with them, and our coaches are ready to work and continue to build what we started out in the offseason."
During the session, a number of the safeties worked on ball trackment. For Peppers, he got upset at himself during an Oklahoma-esque drill, letting rookie wideout Kyle Williams beat him in on a post route that gave Vrabel a chance to lend a coaching tip to Peppers. It's been a strong start to the training camp schedule for Peppers. A pass breakup on Wednesday gave fans a sign of a player who's ready to put last season's off-the-field issues behind him.
Peppers also alluded to being coachable from someone who's won at the highest level as something the team -- rookies and veterans alike -- need to lean on in 2025.
“No one likes to lose. We’re not trying to dwell on what happened in years prior. We’re right now with a wonderful opportunity here in front of us," Peppers said. "We gotta a lot of guys that see the game the same way. You just gotta buy in to that. Put the work in, and what you put in, you’ll get out.”
We'll see if Vrabel's future choice in pinnies will draw any comments from the current players. For now, Peppers is well aware Vrabel has earned whatever number he chooses to put on in New England.
