Jerod Mayo Unveils Patriots Trade Deadline Strategy
The New England Patriots are widely expected to be sellers heading into the NFL trade deadline, and they already displayed that by trading edge rusher Josh Uche.
However, Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo has put a slightly different spin on the team's deadline strategy.
“I would say from our perspective as an organization, we’re always trying to get better, whether that’s to bring players in, or addition through subtraction,” Mayo said, via Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit. “We have to both look in the short term and also in the long term."
So, essentially, New England is trying to make moves that best position itself for the future.
Let's be honest: the Pats aren't going anywhere this year. They are 2-6 and just snapped a six-game losing streak. Their eyes are on 2025 and beyond, but that could also entail acquiring players in shrewd moves now.
“To us, we’re in the business of bringing in good players and keeping our good players,” added Mayo. “I think you bring up an interesting point as far as, like, the culture guys. I do think that’s important.
The Patriots have a plethora of needs up and down the roster, ranging from wide receiver to offensive line to help defensively. In a perfect world, New England woudn't have to give up draft capital in order to land that talent, but sometimes, you have to do what you have to do.
One of the Pats' top priorities, for example, should be supplying quarterback Drake Maye with weapons, and if that means the Patriots have to get ahead of free agency and swing a trade or two to assist Maye now, then so be it.
New England has until Nov. 5 to make its decisions.
The Pats will face the Tennessee Titans this Sunday.
