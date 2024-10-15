Patriots Expected to be Big-Time Sellers
The New England Patriots are 1-5 entering Week 7 action. While they have had a rough all-around year from a record perspective, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the team when it comes to rookie quarterback Drake Maye.
While the future does look a lot brighter with Maye at quarterback, there are legitimate reasons to think that the Patriots could get a little worse before they get better.
It's clear that Jerod Mayo and New England are in rebuild mode. With that in mind, they could very well consider trading off some veteran talent ahead of the November 5th NFL trade deadline.
Looking at the roster, there are quite a few players who could end up being of interest to contenders around the league.
Cody Benjamin of CBS Sports has named the Patriots as a potential trade deadline seller with just a few weeks left to make that decision.
"They probably don't want to completely strip down new quarterback Drake Maye's supporting cast, but is there that much to strip down anyway? With a new coach and general manager, the No. 1 priority, besides developing Maye, should be collecting picks to build around him."
Names like Kendrick Bourne, Josh Uche, Austin Hooper, Jonathan Jones, and even potentially Hunter Henry could make sense as possible trade chips.
Moving forward, New England needs to do its best to surround Maye with young talent. Bringing in young players and letting them grow together is the best way to rebuild into a contender once again.
Acquiring extra draft capital could also be valuable when it comes to swinging trades. Whether those trades are for proven young players or to package to move up for better selections in the draft, they should prioritize giving themselves as many assets as possible.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the next few weeks have in store for the Patriots. With the trade deadline coming up quickly, fans should buckle up for what could be a wild ride in the NFL rumor mill.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!