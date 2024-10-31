Patriots Favorites for Colorado Star
The New England Patriots will likely have one of the top picks in the 2025 NFL Draft, so they can already set their sights pretty high.
The Patriots already selected who they hope is their quarterback of the future last spring in Drake Maye, so now, they can focus on acquiring weapons.
Not surprisingly, they are being linked to Colorado Buffaloes superstar Travis Hunter yet again.
Bleacher Report's Ryan Fowler has named New England one of the top potential fits for Hunter, who may very well be the best player in this upcoming draft class.
"Health is the only thing that will hamper Hunter from potentially winning the Heisman Trophy and going No. 1 overall come springtime," Fowler wrote. "He's sensational."
This is certainly not the first time the Pats have been connected to Hunter.
The 21-year-old plays both wide receiver and defensive back. He is the Shohei Ohtani of football, if you will.
Of course, the chances of Hunter playing both sides of the football on the NFL level are incredibly slim, but he is such a phenomenal athlete that the chances of him becoming a superstar are very significant whether he plays offense or defense.
Hunter has hauled in 60 receptions for 757 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024. He has also logged 21 tackles, a couple of interceptions, a forced fumble and seven passes defended.
He arrived at Colorado last year and caught 57 passes for 721 yards and five scores while posting 30 tackles, three picks and five passes defended.
At this point, the Patriots should just be trying to accumulate as much talent as possible. They desperately need it, and again, Hunter is probably the most gifted player in his class.
We'll see if New England gets the opportunity to select Hunter come April.
