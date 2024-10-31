Patriots Pressed to Trade for Titans Star CB
The New England Patriots are a team that could look to make a few more trades before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday. Already, they have made one that sent pass-rusher Josh Uche to the Kansas City Chiefs.
While a lot of the trade rumors surrounding the Patriots has been about them trading talent away, they could look to buy as well. It has been reported that New England is interested in adding talent as well.
Keeping that in mind, one intriguing name has been thrown out as a player the Patriots should have interest in.
Ryan McLaughlin of Musket Fire has urged the team to consider pursuing a trade for Tennessee Titans star cornerback L'Jarius Sneed.
"It's looking like New England is going to be shopping Jonathan Jones, who will be a free agent at the end of the year. Sneed, who came to Tennessee in the offseason after spending his first four seasons in Kansas City, would be a nice addition-by-subtraction move if Jones heads out the door," McLaughlin wrote. "Sneed won't be cheap as Tennessee will likely be looking for mid to high draft picks, but he's certainly worth a call, as at 6'1 he's a big, physical corner."
Sneed would certainly be a nice addition for the New England secondary. They would have Sneed playing across from Christian Gonzalez, which would give them two legitimate cover cornerbacks.
Giving up a third or possibly even a second-round pick to get Sneed might be a bit much to pay. He's a very good player, but he has not been as good this year with the Titans as he was over the last couple of years with the Chiefs. Sneed is a legitimate starter, but he's got some things to prove.
So far this season in five games, Sneed has racked up 23 tackles. He has no defended passes or interceptions. Last season, however, he ended up with 78 tackles, a fumble recovery, two interceptions, and 14 defended passes.
At 27 years old, Sneed is in his prime. He's got some good years ahead of him in the NFL.
Trading for him could be a bit of a risk, but it could also be a massive win for a team like the Patriots. They could use some help in the secondary and if they choose to get aggressive this is the kind of move they should make defensively.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!