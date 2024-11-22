Jerod Mayo Worried About Former Patriots Playmaker
The New England Patriots are preparing to face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday, and while you would think the Patriots would be focusing on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, head coach Jerod Mayo has zeroed in on a less heralded Dolphins playmaker.
Tight end Jonnu Smith.
Smith actually spent two seasons in New England in 2021 and 2022 before being traded to the Atlanta Falcons. He signed with Miami last offseason and has been one of the more productive tight ends in the game this year, catching 39 passes for 448 yards and three touchdowns.
“Jonnu (Smith) is doing a good job and has been coming on as of late as far as his run-after-catch stuff,” Mayo said, via Sean T. McGuire of NESN. “So, doing a good job for them there.”
Smith was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He spent the first four years of his career with the Titans, with his best season coming in 2020 when he snared 41 balls for 448 yards and eight scores.
The 29-year-old then had a couple of mostly unproductive years with the Pats, accumulating 55 grabs for 539 yards and a touchdown across two seasons.
Smith would proceed to show signs of breaking out with the Falcons, hauling in 50 receptions for 582 yards while reaching the end zone three times.
But the Florida International product has truly come into his own this season in South Beach.
Perhaps it's the presence of Hill and Waddle in the Dolphins' receiving corps that has fully opened things up for Smith. Or maybe he's just a late bloomer.
Whatever the case may be, Smith is playing some terrific football for Miami, and the Patriots need to keep an eye on him this weekend.
