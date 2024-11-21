Patriots Coach Sets Crucial Goal for Drake Maye
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye has certainly been impressive during his rookie campaign, which comes as a surprise to some.
Why? Because there was legitimate debate as to whether or not we would even see Maye this season, as Jacoby Brissett won the starting quarterback job, and many felt that the Patriots would protect Maye from the team's brutal offensive line.
But Maye supplanted Brissett as the starter in mid-October and has been under center ever since, and he has been turning some heads in the process.
So, with just six games remaining in the regular season, what is the biggest goal for Maye the rest of the way?
New England offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt has made it clear: finishing the year with under 10 interceptions, via Alex Barth of 98.5 The Sports Hub.
Van Pelt was specifically asked about how the Pats could limit Maye's turnovers without limiting him overall as a player.
The No. 3 overall pick has thrown six interceptions thus far, averaging one per start. Ergo, while completing the 2024 campaign with under 10 picks is certainly an achievable goal, it definitely won't be easy for Maye.
Maye has a pair of games this season in which he threw multiple interceptions, so cutting those types of performances out will obviously be key to hitting Van Pelt's benchmark.
In last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams, Maye went 29-for-39 with 282 yards, a couple of touchdowns and one pick.
The 22-year-old has thrown for 1,236 yards and nine touchdowns while completing 66.7 percent of his passes. He has also rushed for 260 yards and a score, averaging a robust 9.3 yards per carry.
Maye and the Patriots are just 3-8 and will face the Miami Dolphins this Sunday.
