Patriots Closing In on Dismal Franchise Record
The New England Patriots are currently 3-8 heading into Week 12 NFL action. While there are a lot of reasons to be excited about the future, the playmaking potential is not among those reasons.
In fact, the Patriots are in danger of recording a dismal franchise record this season.
As shared by ESPN's Mike Reiss, New England has never had few than 18 forced turnovers defensively in a season. Unfortunately, through Week 11 they have just eight forced turnovers this year.
"The Patriots have just eight takeaways on the season (4 INTs, 4 fumble recoveries), putting them on pace for the lowest total in franchise history on average (13.6)," Reiss wrote. "The franchise low is 18, which the Patriots totaled in 2005, 2017 and 2023."
One of the main contributing factors to the defensive disappointment has been the lack of pressure on the quarterback. The Patriots have been unable to get to the quarterback consistently.
While there is still a chance that the team could claw their way back and reach the 18 forced turnover franchise low, it seems unlikely at this point in time.
Jonathan Jones, the team's veteran starting cornerback, spoke out about how New England can force more turnovers throughout the remainder of the season.
"The biggest thing is putting pressure on the ball, trying to force fumbles. That's one you can directly affect on defense. The other is putting offenses behind, when they have to throw the ball, and the quarterback has to make those tight throws and you end up getting a lot of interceptions," Jones said.
This could be something that the Patriots need to focus on in the offseason. Bringing in another pass-rusher, potentially a name like Azeez Ojulari, should be a major focus for the team.
It's an unfortunate statistic, to say the least, but it gives the team something to focus on to improve.
New England will have plenty of cap space to make moves during the offseason. If they can bring in offensive line help, a No. 1 wide receiver, and an upgrade in the pass rush, they'll have a chance to take a huge step forward in 2025.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!