Insider Predicts Patriots Offseason Plan
The New England Patriots are going to head into the upcoming NFL offseason with a couple of clear needs that they need to focus on. Thankfully, they don't have massive needs up and down the entire roster.
At this point in time, there will be two main objectives of where the front office needs to add talent.
ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler has spoken out and predicted what the Patriots will likely look to do during the offseason.
“Expect New England, once again, to work free agency for pass-catching and offensive line help to maximize Maye’s impact,” Fowler stated.
There is no surprise that he's predicting New England to focus on those two areas specifically. They are clearly the two main needs for the roster, especially with rookie quarterback Drake Maye leading the way.
When it comes to the wide receiver position, the Patriots are being heavily connected as a possible free agency fit for Tee Higgins. He would bring the No. 1 wide receiver potential that New England wants to bring onboard for Maye. However, he's going to be a highly sought after free agent that will cost quite a bit of money.
On the offensive line, the Patriots know that they have to improve and give Maye more time. Keeping him healthy long-term is also a major factor in why they need to get aggressive with building their line.
Looking at the rest of the roster, there aren't a ton of needs. New England could consider looking into adding more edge rushing talent, but they have some quality pieces in place. In the secondary, they could look to bring in more playmaking ability and depth.
Heading into the offseason, the Patriots will have the money to get aggressive. With the right moves, they could very well push themselves back into contention in the AFC.
Expect to see New England be one of the most aggressive teams in the NFL. If the front office gets it right with their moves, the Patriots could end up speeding the rebuild up and getting back to being a playoff contender in 2025 or at least 2026.
Fans should begin preparing for what could be an offseason full of rumors and a flurry of moves.
