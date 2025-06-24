Analyst Unpacks Urgent Question After Patriots' Bold Offseason
The New England Patriots were one of the busiest teams in the NFL this offseason, overhauling a roster that was probably the worst in the league last year.
The Patriots entered free agency with more cap room than any team in football, and their aggressive moves made that very obvious. They also clearly entered the NFL Draft with a mission and did a terrific job accomplishing it.
However, did New England potentially miss something in its effort to drastically improve its roster?
Josh Edwards of CBS Sports thinks so, specifically noting that the Pats may have been a bit too hasty in adding aging players to a rebuilding franchise.
"There is no question that New England improved its roster, but has it been at the expense of the long-term vision?" Edwards asked. "Veterans Morgan Moses, Carlton Davis, Harold Landry and Stefon Diggs have already constructed fruitful careers, but may not be counted upon for more than a year or two."
Edwards certainly raises a good point, especially in the case of Diggs. Now 31 years old, the four-time Pro Bowler is recovering from a torn ACL, and his Week 1 status is up in the air as a result. No one really knows for sure how Diggs will make his way back from the injury and if he will ever be remotely close to the same player again, especially at his age.
Davis, meanwhile, is 28, so it's not like he's ancient. However, he has a very checkered injury history and has never played more than 14 games in a single season since entering the league in 2018, and he hasn't even appeared in that many since 2020.
All things considered, the Patriots had to try and get better somehow, and that unfortunately meant having to add some older players with questionable medical records.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!