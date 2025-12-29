Patriots OT Cashes in Big Payday With Jets Win

The New England Patriots steamrolled over their division rival, the New York Jets, in week 17 to clinch a division win for the first time since 2019.

Adding a little extra juice to the matchup? Veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses. The Jets matchup marked yet another reunion game for Moses against his former squad, the Jets, a the team he suited up for twice during his NFL journey. And he is getting a major payday after the win.

Morgan Moses Cashes In Playtime Incentive vs. Jets

Before kickoff, Adam Schefter dropped a little salary-cap spice. The ESPN insider reported that Patriots right tackle Morgan Moses will cash in big just by being on the field.

“Patriots OT Morgan Moses is set to make an extra $1.5 million for reaching the 90 percent playtime threshold that he is expected to lock in during today’s game vs. the Jets,” Schefter posted on X.

Patriots OT Morgan Moses is set to make an extra $1.5 million for reaching the 90 percent playtime threshold that he is expected to lock in during today’s game vs. the Jets. pic.twitter.com/kKei8ehTC0 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 28, 2025

Here’s the twist: this was hardly a must-play game for Moses. The New England Patriots had already punched their playoff ticket, while the New York Jets are just playing out the string.

That context matters, especially after last week’s scare. Moses exited the Pats' week 16 game against the Baltimore Ravens early with a knee issue, putting New England on edge. With rookie tackle Will Campbell already shelved on IR, the Patriots were sweating depth up front. Still, Moses got the green light, and all’s well that ends well.

And here’s where it gets weirdly AFC East. In a true NFL irony, the Jets will actually benefit from Moses suiting up for New England. According to Nick Korte, Moses hitting that playtime incentive boosts his contract value in the compensatory pick formula. Translation: what was shaping up as a seventh-round 2026 comp pick for New York could jump all the way to a fifth.

Same snap, two rivals, both cashing in. Not something you see every week in a division game. Now that the Patriots have solidified their spot at the top of the AFC East and the Jets will be in an even better draft position than they anticipated thanks to Moses' cashing in.

