Kay Adams Pushing Patriots to Sign Ravens Star
The New England Patriots have the most projected cap space of any team in the NFL heading into the offseason. With that cap space, they could bring in a few key pieces to help improve from the brutal 2024 season that they put together.
Building around young franchise quarterback Drake Maye will be the main priority for this offseason. There are quite a few areas offensively that the Patriots could improve.
Obviously, the two biggest are on the offensive line and at the wide receiver position.
Unfortunately, New England's top rumored target, Tee Higgins, is expected to receive the franchise tag. That will take him away from the offseason shopping list.
However, there is another star on the offensive line that the Patriots are being heavily urged to pursue.
During a segment on the "Up & Adams Show," Kay Adams revealed that she thinks New England needs to prioritize signing Baltimore Ravens star offensive lineman Ronnie Stanley.
“I think if you’re Wolf, and Vrabel, and Maye, who’s clearly involved in this…that’s the #1 pick, that’s who you got to go….I think he’ll totally transform the O-Line,” she said.
Adams hit the nail right on the head. A piece like Stanley would immediately make the offensive line in front of Maye much better. He would have much more time to create plays for the Patriots.
Standing in at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds, Stanley brings an intimidating physical presence to the line. At 30 years old, he would provide New England an option on the line for at least three to four years.
Granted, there are some concerns about Stanley's health. But, the Patriots cannot afford to let those concerns deter them from pursuing him. Very few chances to acquire such a proven star offensive lineman come up.
It will be interesting to see how high up on New England's list Stanley ends up being. Adams clearly thinks that he should be at the very top.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!