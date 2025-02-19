Kay Adams Pushing Patriots to Sign Ravens Star

.@heykayadams says she wants the #Patriots to sign free agent OT Ronnie Stanley:



"I think if you're Wolf, and Vrabel, and Maye, who's clearly involved in this...that's the #1 pick, that's who you got to go....I think he'll totally transform the O-Line."



(🎥:@UpAndAdamsShow) pic.twitter.com/wsswa0jHko