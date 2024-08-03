Kyle Dugger Praises Standout DB in Patriots' Training Camp
Training camp in the NFL gives teams around the league a chance to get an early look at their incoming roster for next season, and effectively see a few emerging players burst onto the scene as surprise contributors for the upcoming year.
For the New England Patriots, one of those standout players has been fifth-year safety Jaylinn Hawkins, who's already gone out to make a solid impression during the early motions of training camp.
Hawkins received the attention of Patriots star safety Kyle Dugger after Saturday's camp practice, where he detailed the 26-year-old's IQ and versatility as some of the impressive traits he's exemplified so far:
"A lot of communication, versatility, and smart football. He's talking constantly, trying to understand what we're doing, how to work off of us, how to work with us, and things like that. It's definitely brought out a high IQ."- Kyle Dugger on Jaylinn Hawkins
Hawkins has had four years in the league since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He's spent three and a half seasons with the Atlanta Falcons and half of last year with the Los Angeles Chargers. Now, Hawkins finds himself in the mix to compete in joining the Patriots' 53-man roster for 2024, and he's already off to a great start when asking his teammates.
The Patriots' starting safety unit is already locked down with Dugger and Jabrill Peppers, who each got significant extensions to stick with the team long-term this summer. However, New England can utilize Hawkins's services, along with 2023 third-rounder Marte Mapu as positive depth pieces at the position as well.
Hawkins's competition to make the roster entering this year comes down to a position battle with an undrafted duo of A.J. Thomas and Dell Pettus, and New England's 2021 sixth-round pick Joshua Bledsoe for the final cut. While it's far from a walk in the park to earn that coveted spot, it seems Hawkins could already have a leg up.
