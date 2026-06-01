A.J. Brown Trade Update: Patriots Are Finally On The Clock

After months of chatter and speculation and rumors, the calendar has finally flipped to June. That's good news for those waiting for an update on one of the NFL's biggest names this offseason.

Welcome to June 1, everybody. The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles are now squarely in position to make a deal for wide receiver A.J. Brown. Now that today has hit, Brown's dead cap hit would only cost the Eagles $16 million, a far cry from the $43.5 million it would have been just one day prior.

So where are we know, and how soon can we expect a deal to happen? Some of the latest updates include that both sides have a "framework" set for a trade, and some insiders are reporting that a 2028 first round pick will be on the move from New England to Philadelphia in return.

On paper, Brown would become the top passing target in New England's offense. With Drake Maye on a rookie deal for at least three more seasons, it's smart for the Patriots to put their cards down, slide their chips into the center of the table and go all-in on last year's surprising success.

They replaced Stefon Diggs with Romeo Doubs this offseason, retooled their offensive line to help keep their quarterback upright, and now all their missing is the former Mike Vrabel receiver who grew up a fan of the Patriots.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel congratulates wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) on his touchdown during the second quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021 in Indianapolis, Ind. Titans Colts 063 | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

But Brown is set to turn 29 later this month, and is coming off of a turbulent season with the Eagles. Maybe his best years are behind him. That won't matter for New England, who may just be one or two pieces away from reclaiming the Super Bowl title they've been trying to get since 2018. The Patriots have been connected to the wide receiver for months, and it's finally time to hammer the deal home.

Current Patriots Wouldn't Say No

For weeks, Patriots veterans have stepped in front of reporters and been asked about Brown and the possibilities that he arrives in New England at some point. This week, that happened for two veteran offensive players who could share the field alongside the former Super Bowl champion.

"If he comes, that would be amazing," wide receiver DeMario Douglas said at yesterday's MayeDay Family Foundation charity softball game in Worcester. "Good guy. I follow him on Instagram to see what he does. He’s a ballplayer."

"I think he’d do a lot. He’s a great player, obviously," running back Rhamondre Stevenson added. "One of the best receivers in the league. That’s above what we do. I just leave it up to the front office. I know they’re going to get people here that will help us win."

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) runs the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As for the quarterback who would be throwing Brown his passes, he took a more even-keeled approach to the subject. It still doesn't mean that he's been 100% able to avoid all the rumors and speculations.

"I think it's part of the NFL. They throw names around here, around every team, depending on whoever looks best in the graphic in the jersey on social media," Maye said. "I'm really just focused. We've got some new guys in here that I'm working with. I know there's a lot of talk with that, but if he ends up being on our team, great. What a great player. And if he doesn't, we've still got to work these guys here. It's a tough balance, but I know he's a phenomenal player."

Should Brown arrive in New England in the near future, whether it's OTAs, minicamp or closer to training camp, he'll become the immediate WR1 in the Patriots' offense. Sure, Doubs is here on a major four-year contract, but Brown's talents as a perimeter target and reliable option in the red area could open up the field for the rest of the Patriots' wideout group.

That is, if one name remains following the trade.

What About Kayshon Boutte?

Sep 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (80) prepares for a game against the Philadelphia Eagles during the warm-up period at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Kayshon Boutte's name has been thrown around a lot in these Brown trade rumors. If you bring in Brown, a lot of what Boutte does on the field becomes redundant. The deep ball receiver would see a dip in snaps and targets if Brown came over, especially considering that was really his bread and butter in 2025. Take that away, and Boutte would need to compete with Mack Hollins and Kyle Williams for intermediate routes across the middle.

Add in the fact that he's entering a contract season and has been absent for the team's voluntary offseason workout program, and Boutte's future with the Patriots remains in the air at this point in time.

"Don’t really try to have a sense of anything why guys don’t come," Vrabel said earlier this offseason. "It’s voluntary. But I will tell you that Kayshon has communicated, which I texted him and told him that I respected him for doing so."

Now, if Boutte is in that trade for Brown, it woul likely take a first round pick off the table -- and it's been reported that the Eagles are vying for one of those, either in 2027 or 2028. Maybe a first round deal and sent, and Boutte gets traded elsewhere. Ultimately, bringing in Brown makes Boutte's chances to be on the Week 1 roster in New England much murkier.

The Patriots and Eagles have had since February to work out a deal for Brown, knowing it would be coming the second the calendar switched from May 31 to June 1. Now it's just a waiting game to see what it will cost the defending AFC champions to acquire him.

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