Patriots Trade Rumors: Adding Talented Edge Rusher Could Pay Off

New England Patriots executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf stated prior to the draft his desire and intention to add speed on the exterior of the defensive line. That's why the team added edge rusher Gabe Jacas in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft. Jacas ran a blistering 4.69 40 yard dash at more than 260 pounds during his pro day back in early April, and showed enough to warrant the team trading up for him.

But even with the addition of Jacas, the Patriots' outside linebacker/edge rusher room does leave something to be desired.

As such, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler contends that New England could be a "sleeper" team vying for the services of New York Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. After New York drafted linebacker/edge rusher tweener Arvell Reese Jr. with the fifth overall pick in the 2026 draft, many have speculated that Thibodeaux's days in the Meadowlands are numbered.

The Patriots, like Fowler mentions, could be interested.

Nov 2, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) stands in the pock as New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) applies the pressure during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images | Ed Mulholland-Imagn Images

"There has been trade interest, so things could heat up. The Giants want a quality day two pick to even think about it. That's at least been the stance back before the draft when they were talking with teams a little bit." Fowler said. "A sleeper could be the New England Patriots funny enough, because they are in on A.J. Brown, they feel like they might be a player away. Edge rusher is one where they are a little bit thin."

"Thin" might perhaps be the wrong word to describe the Patriots' situation. Perhaps "lacking high-level talent at the position" may be a more apt way of putting it. The Patriots have not had a double-digit sack artist since Matt Judon put up 15.5 back in 2022. From the look of the room now, it feels like there is not really anyone equipped to break that streak anytime soon.

The Patriots Need Top-Tier Players Off The Edge

Harold Landry will turn 30 years old in a matter of days, and looks to past his prime, although he did manage to put up 8.5 sacks last year. Elijah Ponder put up an impressive four sacks in his rookie season after going undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, but it's unclear how high of a ceiling the pass rush specialist has at the position. New addition Dre'Mont Jones has only generated more than five sacks twice over the course of his eight-year career.

Oct 9, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux (5) in action against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Thibodeaux Could Be Just The Answer

What's more, the Patriots let the talented and rejuvenated K'Lavon Chaisson walk for a one-year, $11 million deal after he ranked second on the team with 7.5 sacks in 2025, the most of his career to date.

Thibodeaux's career has hardly gone to plan over the past two years after a breakout 11.5 sack 2023 season. And it could be that the hyper-competitiveness of the room which now sports Reese, Abdul Carter and Brian Burns – who is coming off a 16.5 sack year – that may no longer be the best place for the 26-year old to shine.

The Patriots aren't shy of the trade block this offseason. They just recently sent a future first and fifth round pick to bring in wide receiver AJ Brown, while also trading away center Garrett Bradbury and linebacker Marte Mapu earlier this year. It's not out of the realm of possibilities for the team to try and trade for Thibodeaux, who was reportedly made available at the trade deadline last season.

Having been drafted fifth overall in 2022 out of Oregon, Thibodeaux has abundant talent. If the Patriots can harness his ability and kick-start his development, then they could have a true game-wrecker on their hands.

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