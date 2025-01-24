Rams Starr WR Flagged as Perfect Fit for Patriots
The New England Patriots have a few major needs to focus on during the upcoming NFL offseason. One of those needs will be finding more talent at the wide receiver position.
With Drake Maye under center and looking like a legitimate future superstar, he needs more help.
There are a few potential options that have been tossed around as potential targets for the Patriots. Cooper Kupp has been named as one of those potential options.
Kupp has been rumored to be a potential trade candidate this offseason. He could end up being a cut candidate as well depending on how the Los Angeles Rams view their future with him.
One New England insider, Phil Perry of NBC Sports Boston, believes that Kupp would be a perfect target for the Patriots.
"So if it's Kupp, great -- that could be your Julian Edelman moving forward, because not only is he going to be able to operate between the numbers the way did against the Patriots in the middle of the season, but he's going to be able to block too, which I think Josh McDaniels really values," Perry said.
Throughout the 2024 NFL season, Kupp ended up playing in 12 games. He caught 67 passes for 710 yards and six touchdowns.
In recent years, Kupp has struggled with some injury issues. Those issues have suppressed his ability to perform at his highest level.
At 31 years old, New England would be getting a wide receiver a bit older than they would prefer. They want to bring in a top-tier target that could grow with Maye for years to come. However, if they can't land a player like that, pivoting to Kupp would make a ton of sense.
Depending on the price tag, the Patriots should absolutely keep an eye on Kupp's availability.
New England has so many different avenues that they could take for improvement. There are a plethora of wide receivers who will be available.
Kupp is one of those options and is a name to watch closely as the offseason gets underway.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!