Mike Vrabel Explains Patriots Process for Roster Cuts
The week of August 25 is going to be the busiest paperwork week of the NFL calendar, and the New England Patriots have decisions to make.
For those wondering why, it's because that is the week that NFL teams have to reduce their rosters from 90 to 53 in order to get to the regular season roster limit. All teams must reduce their roster to an initial 53 players by Tuesday at 4 p.m. EST. Teams, the New England Patriots included, will also have to navigate possible waivers claims and add to their practice squads as they continue to look for ways to both upgrade and dwindle their rosters down over the coming week.
It's also important to consider that veterans — players with four or more years of experience — can become unrestricted free agents immediately and can sign with the team of their choosing. Additionally, players with less than four years of experience are subject to waivers, in which teams can make claims, and are awarded players based on last year's draft order.
The Patriots are fourth in waiver-claim order, according to Pats Pulpit.
Clearly, ahead of Tuesday's deadline new head coach Mike Vrabel has a lot to consider.
The Pats' coach said he has a lot of decisions to make and is aware of how big of an opportunity it is for his players.
"A lot of decisions are still going to be made," Vrabel said to reporters on Monday. "But the evaluation process has been a large one. A lot of these players, whether we want to work with them moving on forward, that's kind of the case here. Those are the decisions when you get down to it. You make a roster and then there's obviously the practice squad players, a lot of these players they just see today however things go that they'll hopefully still be back here."
The Patriots current roster count is at 76 after having 91 players on their roster coming out of their preseason finale against the New York Giants.
So far, QB Ben Wooldridge, RB Micah Bernard, RB Shane Watts, WR Phil Lutz Jr., TE Jaheim Bell, TE Cole Fotheringham, OL Sidy Sow, OL Layden Robinson, OL Tyrese Robinson, DT Kyle Peko, DT Philip Blidi, LB Monty Rice, LB R.J. Moten, CB Jordan Polk, and CB Isaiah Bolden have all been waived or released by Vrabel.
