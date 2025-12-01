Why Patriots Added Former Lions RB

The New England Patriots, despite their 10-2 record and sitting atop the AFC East in Week 13, still continue to toy with their backfield. Early-season fumbles by veteran Rhamondre Stevenson and injuries to Stevenson and Terrell Jennings have forced the team to constantly rotate players on its practice squad.

This week, the team signed longtime NFL vet Craig Reynolds to their practice squad, releasing running back Rushawn Baker to open up room. When asked about why the team decided to add the former Lions rusher, head coach Mike Vrabel praised Reynolds' ability to contribute on gamedays.

What Does Mike Vrabel Think Of Reynolds?

"He's played, he's got value on fourth down, special teams and figured that if we need him, that he's played on Sundays," Vrabel said earlier this week. "I've always liked his play demeanor, how hard he plays and his ability to play on special teams."

Reynolds joined the Washington Redskins in 2019 as an undrafted free agent and has carved out a productive career so far in the NFL. The former Kutztown prospect has also had stints with the Falcons, Jaguars and aforementioned Lions.

In 60 career games, the compact runner — who's also moonlighted as a solid pass catcher — has rushed for 658 yards on the ground and has found the end zone just once.

Reynolds Is The Second RB On The Practice Squad

He joins fellow veteran D'Ernest Johnson on the practice squad, who's already been elevated to the active roster the maximum three times this season. Should New England decide to elevate a running back to the gameday roster this season, Reynolds would likely be the choice.

Aug 16, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Craig Reynolds (13) runs the ball against the Miami Dolphins in the second quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Eamon Horwedel-Imagn Images

The Patriots have had off-and-on showings from their running backs this season. The trio of Stevenson, Jennings and rookie TreVeyon Henderson have all scored touchdowns this year, but big games haven't come in bunches. Stevenson's lingering toe injury has held him out for a few weeks, and early-season struggles in pass protection by Henderson have also been a black eye for the Patriots.

Now with another option on the roster, the Patriots have different choices at running back ahead of the postseason.

