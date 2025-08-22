Patriots Announce First Round of Defensive Roster Cuts
With preseason over the NFL regular-season not starting until September, over the next few weeks all fans' attention will be put on which players make the coinciding 53-man roster.
The deadline for the 53-man roster is Tuesday, August 26 at 4 p.m. EST, which is when all league head coaches must have their roster reduced to a maximum of 53 players before the regular season begins. As a result, teams have already beghun making initial cuts as early as Friday morning. After their final game of the preseason — a 42-10 loss at the New York Giants — the New England Patriots have announced their first wave of cuts.
Here's a look at the first few defensive players who will not be apart of new head coach Mike Vrabel's roster.
DT Kyle Peko
Defensive tackle Kyle Peko, an alum of the Cerritos Falcons and Oregon State Beavers, was amont the first few players cut by the Pats.
He was originally signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent following the 2016 NFL Draft.
DT Philip Blidi
The 23-year-old Philip Blidi was signed by the Tennessee Titans as a rookie free agent out of Auburn on May 8, 2025 and released on August 17, 2025.
The defensive tackle record 91 tackles, 11.5 sacks and one fumble recovery during his college career. He began his career at Texas Tech, then Indiana and finally at Auburn. He was signed by the New England franchise on Aug. 19, 2025 prior to being cut.
LB RJ Moten
Standing at 6'0" and weighing 224 pounds, linebacker RJ Moten played in 47 games and finished with 88 total tackles, two sacks and five passes defensed during his college career with Michigan and Florida.
He was signed on July 29, 2025 prior to not making the final 53-man cut.
LB Monty Rice
Monty Rice has had experience with four NFL teams, including the New England Patriots. The linebacker was originally selected by the Tennessee Titans as the No. 92 overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.
He was signed on Nov. 5, 2024 to the Pats' practice squad and was promoted to the active roster on Jan. 4, 2025 prior to this latest development.
CB Isaiah Bolden
Cornerback Isaiah Bolden was selected by the Patriots in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Bolden has a unique history with the franchise, he was originally signed by the Pats to the 53-man roster from the practice squad on September 28, 2024 after being drafted in the seventh round in the 2023 draft. He was then laced on injured reserve in August of 2023, released in August of 2024 and then signed to the practice squad in the same month.
CB Jordon Polk
The last player on the defensive side of the first round of cuts, cornerback and Texas State alum Jordan Polk was signed by the Patriots as a rookie free agent on May 9, 2025.
This news surrounding the release of these particular six players came at Vrabel's press conference on Friday, and follows a Patriots' preseason riddled with veteran players being removed from the starting lineup.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!