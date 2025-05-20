Mike Vrabel Gets as Blunt as Possible on Patriots' 2024 Season
The New England Patriots endured a miserable 2024 campaign, as they went 4-13 for the second straight season and ultimately fired head coach Jerod Mayo after just one year at the helm.
The Patriots replaced Mayo with former Tennessee Titans coach — and ex-Patriots linebacker — Mike Vrabel, a move that has widely been lauded by fans and media pundits alike.
New England also made some substantial moves to improve its roster this offseason, spending significant money in free agency and also putting together an impressive NFL Draft.
The Pats are hoping to make what happened last season a distant memory, and when the subject was broached during the first episode of "Forged in Foxborough", Vrabel did not hold back.
"Why the (expletive) would I care about what happened last year?" Vrabel said. "I'm worried about what's going to go right today and tomorrow and the next day. We're not worried about what went wrong. We're focused on what's going to go right."
Vrabel's stance on last year is perfectly understandable. He wasn't a part of that team, and none of the Patriots' offseason additions were present last fall, either.
"We're building our own identity, okay?" added Vrabel. "The overriding goal for the program that we're going to build is going to be to win the division."
New England was once the dominant presence in the AFC East, having won 17 division titles between 2001 and 2019. That included 11 straight division crowns at one point.
However, since the departure of Tom Brady in March 2020, the Pats have fallen on hard times, making just one playoff appearance over the last five seasons. The Patriots are also now on their third coach since Brady's exit, as Bill Belichick and New England parted ways after 2023.
We'll see how quickly Vrabel can right the ship.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!