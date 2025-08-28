Mike Vrabel Responds to Patriots WR After Requesting Release
New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel met with the media on Wednesday and was asked how he and the front office handle requests to be released.
The question came after ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that veteran Kendrick Bourne had requested to be released following original reports that listed the Patriots as releasing the wide receiver. Just one day prior, the Boston Herald reported that safety Marcus Epps had also requested a release.
Vrabel said his focus has been on assembling the best roster possibility and was unaware if any player had requested release or not.
“That’s news to me, again we're just trying to put the roster together. I guess when it doesn't work out, you break up with somebody, your girlfriend doesn’t wanna be with you, and then you say, ‘Well I don’t wanna be with you either.’ I’m not gonna get into all that," said Vrabel. "We're not going to go back and forth here. We're trying to build the roster and gotta move on from some guys. [You] make connections with guys, you coach them and they earn opportunities, they get more opportunities, they take advantage of them and that's kind of how these things go."
Epps is 29 years old, with six years of NFL experience under his belt and had signed with the Patriots as a free agent back in March. The 6'0", 195 pound defender played a team-high 114 defensive snaps in the preseason and was on the field deep into the finale versus the New York Giants.
The 29-year-old California native played college football for the Wyoming Cowboys and was drafted in 2019 by the Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round. Epps has also played for the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders before his latest stint with the Pats this preseason prior to his release.
Bourne just turned 30, has been an NFL player since 2017 and had a four-year tenure with the Patriots. He was "released" Bourne less-than 24 hours after the NFL’s 53-man roster mandate deadline had passed.
He was originally one of the eight New England wide receivers to make the roster.
The remaining seven wide receivers left on the Pats' roster (including reserve/injured but excluding the practice squad) are Kayshon Boutte, Efton Chism III, Stefon Diggs, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, Kyle Williams and Ja'Lynn Polk.
The remaining six safeties left (including reserve/injured but excluding the practice squad) are Kyle Dugger, Jaylinn Hawkins, Jabrill Peppers, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler and Craig Woodson.
