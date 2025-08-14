Vikings Make QB Decision Against Patriots
It looks like the New England Patriots won't be facing the Minnesota Vikings' starting quarterback after all for this weekend's preseason contest.
According to Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell, the Vikings will be sitting quarterback J.J. McCarthy during Saturday's preseason matchup vs. the Patriots, and will instead be starting backup Sam Howell in his place.
O'Connell had been strongly hinting at the possibility that McCarthy would end up staying out of the action during the lead-up in camp this week, with his announcement now making it official after Thursday's joint practice.
McCarthy will be joining another notable name on the Vikings' offense in the form of Justin Jefferson, who is also out of the mix for Saturday due to a hamstring injury. O'Connell would go on to mention that Jefferson is "progressing" in his recovery ahead of the season, which may give him a bit more hope in their final preseason bout vs. the Tennessee Titans, and furthermore, for the regular season, but a showing vs. the Patriots isn't in the cards.
The decision from the Vikings brass on McCarthy immediately follows a productive outing during Minnesota's joint practice against New England, completing 16 of his 19 total throws and logging multiple touchdown scores throughout 11-on-11s. O'Connell noted McCarthy's day was both "decisive" with an "incredible amount of conviction."
McCarthy had gotten some run for the Vikings in their previous preseason outing vs. the Houston Texans, but only for a limited time–– logging 4/7 completions for 30 yards before Howell would inevitably be the one to take the majority of those snaps to follow in what would eventually be a 20-10 win.
Instead of throwing out the second-year quarterback still just over a year removed from an ACL tear that derailed his rookie year, O'Connell is taking the conservative approach on the young McCarthy, with just under a month away until Week One of the season kicks off.
Therefore, after a heavy, productive week of practice reps for McCarthy, the Vikings will turn to Howell in Saturday's exhibition instead, as the Patriots will likely roll with their own starter in Drake Maye, at least for a few drives to start the game.
