Patriots Waiting on Final Update for Injured WR
FOXBORO, MA. — If New England Patriots wideout Ja’Lynn Polk wants to forget his rookie season, leaving the team’s preseason-opening win early didn’t help his chances to do so.
Polk went to the blue medial tent late in the first half of the Patriots’ 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders, before heading to the locker room for the remainder of the night. The 2024 second-round pick took an end-around from backup quarterback Josh Dobbs inside the 10-yard line and was brought to the ground hard. He gained two yards on the play and after being tackled by Commanders cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, went to New England’s sideline.
“No update right now,” head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame when asked about Polk’s status. “He'll get more testing and see our doctors. (He) wasn't able to finish the game.”
Something to monitor about Polk’s injury was that he went down and landed on his right shoulder. It’s the same shoulder that the wide receiver had a labral repair on during the offseason. While Polk did say he was feeling better following the operation, it seemingly was re-aggravated during the game.
“I think I’m in a fight with myself. I’m competing with myself each and every day. Trying to get better than I was yesterday. As long as I have that mindset, I’m going to be great,” Polk said on July 30. “I don’t go off the narrative of what people think of me. I know who I am and I know the work I put in each and every day,” Polk said. “I just got my foot in the water last year. When I get the opportunity to get it going, it’s going to happen.”
After Polk left the game, other wide receivers competing for roster spots stepped up. Fellow 2024 draft pick Javon Baker excelled on special teams and racked up two tackles as a gunner. Current rookies Efton Chism III and Jeremiah Webb also had flashes during the second half.
“(I) felt everybody played, which I'm excited for,” Vrabel said. “We talked about there were some players that didn't get to play or practice on Wednesday, they were going to get an opportunity on Friday night. I was happy to see them take advantage of it and proud that they could be excited about it.”
Last season, Polk’s disastrous campaign (12 receptions, 87 yards, two touchdowns) was just exacerbated by how poor the Patriots’ passing offense was. With a new coaching staff and another year under his belt, Polk was on track to try and compete for his job this summer.
While Vrabel might not have a current update on Polk’s injury status, an update will be provided soon enough once the Patriots return to the practice field Monday morning for their final open training camp practice of the summer. The 23-year-old has started slow ahead of the regular season and a potential longer-term shoulder injury might hinder his ability to turn that tide.
