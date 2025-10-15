Patriots Thrive Under Mike Vrabel, Titans Collapse Without Him
When Mike Vrabel was inducted into the New England Patriots Hall of Fame in October of 2023, he was still the head coach of the Tennessee Titans. The former Patriot player turned coach was on a bye week but was able to make the trek up to Foxborough to be honored.
Who would have thought that a year and a half later, Vrabel would become the newest head coach of the Patriots? Well, it turns out a lot of people thought that way.
The sight of Vrabel back at Gillette Stadium during a dismal year, when the team was enduring what would turn out to be Bill Belichick's final year of coaching in New England, was actually a glimmer of hope. All that had to happen was for Vrabel to get fired by the Titans, consult for the Browns for a year, and then become the opportunist to fill the void after Kraft let Jerod Mayo go back in January of 2025.
You know how the rest of the story goes by now.
Vrabel's approach to this year's rebuild has so far exceeded expectations. You have to wonder what the team that fired him is feeling like right now.
In Tennessee, Vrabel re-energized the Titans. From 2018 to 2023, he had a record of 56-48, with three playoff appearances, including one trip to the AFC Championship. He also coached an incredible game against the Patriots in what would be Tom Brady's last night in a Patriots jersey.
Vrabel would win Coach of the Year 2021, a landmark achievement for him. Two years later, the Titans fired him.
An interesting stat has emerged since the Titans let Vrabel go. Something that was echoed by Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio this week. Since Vrabel's been gone, the Titans have gone 4-19. Mike Vrabel, at his new team up in New England, already has four wins and is looking for more, especially this week.
Most notably this week, the Titans fired Vrabel's replacement, Brian Callahan, ahead of their matchup against the Patriots. This makes for an interesting move before the matchup on Sunday.
As of right now, Vrabel may not have gotten the win on the football field yet, but he does have the upper hand in showing the sports media that the Titans made a mistake letting him go in 2023.
The team that didn't want him only has four wins without him, and the team he currently coaches is playing like they want to run through a brick wall for him right now.
