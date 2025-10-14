Patriots Back in NFL Playoff Picture
Despite being just one-third of the way into the 2025 NFL season, the New England Patriots are among the league’s most pleasant surprises.
At 4-2, the Pats have already equaled their win totals from both 2023 and 2024. The team is off to its best start after the first six games since starting with a 6-0 record in 2019. The Patriots also improved to a 3-0 record on the road. In short, their 25-19 victory over the New Orleans Saints has put them in an enviable spot.
Though their campaign has already eclipsed the success levels from the past two seasons respectively, their much-improved play also has them in prime position to earn both the division lead, and an eventual playoff spot
Thanks to their 24-14 loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 6, the Buffalo Bills are no longer in the divisional driver’s seat. The reigning AFC East champions and current divisional favorite fell out of the AFC East lead after losing to their prime time matchup against the Falcons. Having also dropped their Week 5 contest to the Patriots, they also lost head-to-head tiebreaker. Alas, New England finds itself atop its division for the first time since Week 15 of the 2021 season.
Through six games this season, here is a look at the current playoff picture:
- Indianapolis Colts (5-1)
- Pittsburgh Steelers (4-1)
- Los Angeles Chargers (4-2)
- New England Patriots (4-2)
- Buffalo Bills (4-2)
- Jacksonville Jaguars (4-2)
- Denver Broncos (4-2)
In the hunt: 8. Kansas City Chiefs (3-3) 9. Houston Texans (2-3) 10. Cincinnati Bengals (2-4). 11. Las Vegas Raiders (2-4) 12. Baltimore Ravens (1-5)
While no team ascends to the tip without some help and a bit of good fortune, the Pats have thrived under the tutelage of head coach Mike Vrabel. With a new, more aggressive style of defense, and an unlocked offense, the Patriots are seemingly finding their groove heading into Week 7.
Most notably, New England has been elevated by the play of starting quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats’ second-year starter ranks third in the NFL in passer rating (112.5), third in yards-per-attempt (8.5), fifth in passing yards (1,522) and is tied for ninth in passing touchdowns (10). Already best known for his ability to make off-scrips plays outside the pocket, Maye has added the designated deep ball to his repertoire. The Patriots third overall selection in the 2024 NFL draft is 10-of -13 for 312 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions on passes of 20-plus air yards, according to ESPN Next Gen Stats.
As the Patriots move into Week 7 and beyond, they face a mostly favorable set of opponents — at least in terms of their postseason aspirations. New England’s next seven opponents (Tennessee Titans, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New York Jets, Cincinnati Bengals and New York Giants) have a combined 13-27 record.
Although it may be very early in the season for serious conversation regarding playoff contention for any team, New England would quality for the postseason tournament for the first time in four years — if the season ended today. For a franchise with very little to celebrate in recent years, New England's success has brought optimism back to Pats Nation. On that basis, the sky just may be the limit for their future endeavors.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!