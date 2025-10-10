Patriots Reveal Christian Gonzalez Status vs. Saints
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — The New England Patriots will be without the services of three key defenders for their upcoming Week 6 matchup against the New Orleans Saints.
The Pats, per head coach Mike Vrabel, confirmed that defensive end Keion White, linebacker Anfernee Jennings and safety Jaylinn Hawkins have been ruled out for this weekend’s matchup at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.
In addition, Vrabel also revealed that cornerback Christian Gonzalez, linebacker Marte Mapu and cornerback Charles Woods are listed as questionable.
While New England’s defense will be missing the contributions of those declared out for Week 6, Gonzalez is poised to perhaps have the most significant impact. The Pats’ 2023 first-round draft pick was conspicuous by his “limited” participation in New England’s second practice of the week in advance of this weekend’s game at Caesars Superdome. However, Gonzalez was back on the Gillette Stadium for the final session of Week 6.
Gonzalez‘s absence from the practice fields just one day earlier caused a notable stir within Pats Nation. After being on the field for the opening stretching period, the Pats first-round draft choice in 2023 walked off the main practice area. Rather than return for positional drills, he worked away from the team.
According to Patriots cornerbacks coach Justin Hamilton, who spoke with reporters after practice, Gonzalez’s participation was part of a pre-determined plan devised by himself, head coach Mike Vrabel and director of sports performance Frank Piraino to limit his workload and preserve his health. Gonzalez later re-joined the team, after media availability had concluded for the day.
Gonzalez originally injured his hamstring during a training camp practice on July 28 while attempting to cover receiver Stefon Diggs on a crossing route. Instead, he pulled up and began favoring his left leg. Until last week, the second-team All-Pro had been absent from all on-field activities, including New England’s first three games of the 2025 NFL season.
Safety Jaylinn Hawkins was among New England’s most notable non-participants in practice this week. Hawkins left the Pats’ Week 4 contest against the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury just before halftime after suffering a hamstring injuryand did not return for the remainder of the game. He was a sporadic participant during last week’s sessions, and did suit up for New England’s 23-20 victory over the Buffalo Bills. Losing Hawkins for any period of time could be costly for New England’s defense. Hawkins has been one of New England’s most reliable defensive backs. Though the Pats’ first five games, he has compiled 23 tackles, one interception, one pass deflection, and 1.5 sacks.
In the absence of injured starter K’Lavon Chaisson for Week 5, third-year defender Keion White aligned on 23 snaps, getting the starting nod at his position. Unfortunately, he was limited to just 34 percent of New England’s defensive plays due to an elbow injury. White was present at each of the week’s three sessions, but did not participate. Through the first four games, the Georgia Tech product has compiled five total tackles.
When healthy, Jennings has played a notable role within the Pats front seven this season. The Alabama product is a stout run-defender who adequately sets the edge and serves as a playmaker against the run. He has also developed into a stout pass-rusher, due to his underrated mix of quickness, change-of-direction ability, power and instincts. Jennings’ most prominent strengths remain his toughness and tenacity — both of which would have been welcomed against the Saints offense. After missing the Patriots’ season-opener against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jennings has gone on to compile seven total tackles in four games.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!