Patriots QB, WR Bond Starting to Grow
Across 34 targets, New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs has caught 29 receptions from quarterback Drake Maye.
One of these included an absolute dime for a 31-yard gain most recently against the Buffalo Bills. Against the Bills in total, the connection between Maye and Diggs racked up 10 catches for 145 yards. Clearly, the bond between the two both and off the field has been a priority that is paying off for the Patriots (3-2).
Drake Maye and Stefon Diggs Relationship
In fact, on Oct. 8 Maye made it a point to say that Diggs has said he's somebody who he can trust.
“He’s a receiver that’s easy to throw to," Maye said at a recent press conference. "He's got great hands. He can catch it in different ways with his body. He turns with the football and can make people miss very easily. It's very natural. You can just tell he’s played receiver a long time and played at a high level. So I’m just trying to put it in his vicinity. He always says, ‘I got you,’ so just trust that.”
The production has certainly been there for both the QB and WR1 — with Diggs also having emerged as a locker room leader after recovering from his former ACL injury and in only his first year on the Pats' roster.
Diggs said Maye is the kind of signal caller who is helping build something special within the Patriots organization and that he's grateful to be a part of it.
“He’s a good kid. Tremendous football player. He gives you something to get excited about," Diggs said of Maye. I get excited when I watch him. To be a part of something so special, it just seems like it’s going in the right direction.”
The further emphasis being placed on the connection between Maye and Diggs comes as the Patriots prepare to take on the New Orleans Saints (1-4) at Caesars Superdome in Week 6.
Diggs has caught for 359 yards on the season so far, in addition to the 6'4" signal caller having thrown for a total of seven touchdowns on 1,261 yards. Maye has also showcased his skills on his own as well; he's rushed for two touchdowns and 110 yards across 27 carries.
Despite this being the first year showcasing the bond between Maye and Diggs on the same roster, Diggs (31 years old) is currently in the midst of his 11th season in the league. Maye is in the middle of only his second.
